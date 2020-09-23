BC Ferries staff initiate CPR after woman goes into cardiac arrest at terminal

Photo: Glacier Media

A team effort by first responders and a BC Ferries employee helped save an elderly woman’s life at the Earls Cove terminal.

The woman collapsed in a morning lineup at the ferry terminal on Sunday and went into respiratory failure, which led to cardiac arrest, according to Chief Kal Helyar of the Egmont and District Volunteer Fire Department.

A BC Ferries first aid attendant initiated CPR, and the fire department was paged.

Upon arrival, deputy chief Greg Crane and captain Chris Cervenko took turns administering CPR for about 15 minutes before the woman’s pulse was restored. Four other firefighters attended the call.

“[Fifteen minutes] is a long time, and it was a very happy situation that a pulse was re-established,” Helyar said.

Firefighters are mandated to continue administering CPR until instructed to stop by a higher medical authority.

After the woman started breathing on her own, paramedics arrived and eventually the woman was airlifted from the parking lot to Vancouver General Hospital in critical condition.

There were no disruptions to the ferry service.