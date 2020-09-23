163139
Police hand out dozens of tickets as illegal Nanaimo drag racing site shut down

Drag racers shut down

Katie DeRosa / Times Colonist

Ten cars were impounded and dozens of tickets given out after Nanaimo RCMP cracked down on an illegal drag racing and stunting spot.

Drag racers doing burnouts and stunts at Jack Point near B.C. Ferries’ Duke Point terminal caught the attention of officers with Nanaimo RCMP’s traffic unit on Sunday. About 100 people were in the area when police arrived.

Officers closed the roadway for four hours as they impounded 10 vehicles, gave 30 tickets under the Motor Vehicle Act and ordered 11 vehicle inspections to drivers whose cars were deemed unsafe for the road, said Nanaimo RCMP spokesman Const. Gary O’Brien. No criminal charges were laid.

Stunting and drag racing on roadways is a dangerous practice and will not be allowed or tolerated by the Nanaimo RCMP, O’Brien said.

People have been using the area for drag racing for years, O’Brien said. The noise of screening tires and revving engines has led to dozens of complaints from workers in the industrial area and as far away as Gabriola Island.

City of Nanaimo officials have spent countless hours and dollars installing traffic calming measures with the purpose of dissuading these activities,O’Brien said, adding that various enforcement efforts to stop the drag racing have previously been unsuccessful.

The investigation continues and officers expect drag racers to find another location.

