162805
163250
BC  

Prince George politicians debate graffiti and freedom of expression

Freedom of expression?

Arthur Williams / Prince George Citizen - | Story: 311383

An update to the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George's unsightly premises bylaw prompted a debate about graffiti and freedom of expression.

On Sept. 17, the district board of directors approved updates to the district's bylaw enforcement policy and unsightly premises bylaw. However, Electoral Area H director Dannielle Alan said she was concerned about the inclusion of graffiti in the unsightly premises bylaw.

"I cannot support this bylaw with the definition of graffiti as it stands," Alan said. "I'm talking about graffiti that owners put on their own property. There is a critical role that graffiti plays in political discussion."

The district's previous unsightly premises bylaw, which was passed in 1991, only specifically mentioned "the storage or accumulation of motor vehicles that are unroadworthy or parts thereof" and "the collection or accumulation of rubbish" as possible triggers for enforcement. Otherwise bylaw officers were left to use their discretion as to whether a property was unsightly, based on the common dictionary definition.

The bylaw passed this month added, "the presence of graffiti," "buildings or structures that are collapsed or in a state of significant disrepair," and "any other similar conditions of disrepair, dilapidation or deterioration" as conditions warranting enforcement. In addition, it updated the derelict vehicle clause to specify three or more vehicles, unless the property is a vehicle-related business or the vehicles are enclosed in a compound.

Alan said she is concerned that what one person considers considers art or a political statement could be seen as graffiti by others. In addition, graffiti has a long history and has often proven useful to historians, she said.

"I don't find graffiti a nuisance," Alan said. "We prefer freedom of expression in the Robson Valley."

District manager of development services Kenna Jonkman said the goal of the bylaw is to target graffiti including foul language or racial slurs, not murals painted on buildings with the owners' permission.

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
161831
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
162103
161329
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162406


Gwen Stefani bags first-ever CMT Music Awards nominations for Blake Shelton duet

Music
Gwen Stefani has landed her first ever CMT Music Awards nomination for Nobody Like You – her collaboration with partner...
More!
Must Watch
Baby opens her mouth up wide as if to say” more,
Transforming Cinderella dress cosplay
Must Watch
Amazing!
Daily Dose- September 23, 2020
Daily Dose
Wednesday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose- September 23, 2020 (2)
Daily Dose



162850
162225