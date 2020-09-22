BC announces 96 new cases of COVID-19, active cases drop sharply

Photo: Contributed

British Columbia health officials have announced another 96 cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia, including three new cases in the Interior Health region.

The new cases in Interior Health brings the region's total to 511, but just 31 remain active. Only one person is in hospital.

B.C.'s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Stephen Brown, deputy minister of health said in a joint statement that the 96 cases confirmed province-wide brings BC's total to 8,304.

The total number of active cases in B.C. is 1,465, a sharp drop from Monday's active case load of nearly 2,000.

A total of 3,314 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of an identified exposure to known cases. Sixty-one people are hospitalized across B.C.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 2,984 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 4,254 in the Fraser Health region, 203 in the Island Health region, 511 in the Interior Health region, 266 in the Northern Health region and 86 cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

The good news is there have been no new COVID-19 related deaths, so the total number of fatalities in B.C. remains at 227.

Dr. Henry indicated that there have been no new community outbreaks, although there continue to be community exposure events. Public alerts and school notifications are posted on the BC Centre for Disease Control's website, as well as on health authorities' websites, providing details on where the potential exposure occurred and what actions to take - whether to self-isolate or monitor for symptoms.

Dr. Henry reminds all British Columbians, "the start of fall is the time for all of us to regroup and reset our COVID-19 routines, and ready ourselves for the colder, wetter months ahead."