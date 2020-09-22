Crowdfund for 'Battlestar Galactica' star Michael Hogan exceeds $150K goal

Photo: Contributed "Battlestar Galactica" cast member Michael Hogan arrives to the Sci Fi Channel's 2008 Upfront party in New York, Tuesday, March 18, 2008.

A crowdfunding campaign has raised more than $150,000 to help cover "Battlestar Galactica" star Michael Hogan's medical expenses after suffering a "life-changing" brain injury.

A GoFundMe page set up on behalf of Hogan's wife says the Vancouver actor is "unlikely" to be able to work again after an accident that left him with paralysis on his left side, memory loss, cognitive impairment and inability to swallow.

Susan Hogan writes in a note that her husband, who played Colonel Saul Tigh in the 2004 sci-fi series, fell and hit his head after attending a "Battlestar Galactica" convention in Vancouver in February.

She says Michael Hogan went to bed without realizing that the impact had caused a "massive brain bleed," and when he didn't wake up the next morning, was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery.

Musician Shari Ulrich, a friend of the Hogans who organized the GoFundMe, writes that the initial crowdfunding goal of $150,000 is meant to help cover the costs associated with his recovery, including long-term accommodation fees, mobility aids and physiotherapy.

"Battlestar Galactica" co-stars Mary McDonnell, Katee Sackhoff and Tricia Helfer have rallied fans to support the GoFundMe, which as of Tuesday afternoon, has raised roughly $175,000.