Multiple violent incidents linked to drug gangs in Prince George: RCMP

Photo: Contributed

A string of violent acts over the past week in Prince George is believed to be linked to the drug trade.

RCMP say most of the incidents have been targeted attacks involving firearms and can be directly connected to two rival groups involved in the drug trade. Police have identified six separate incidents over the past week that are tied to these gangs.

Just after 3 a.m. on Sept. 15, multiple shots were fired targeting a house in the McIntyre Crescent area. Two adults and three children were in the home at the time, but no injuries were reported. Police believe there was a vehicle involved that fled the scene before they arrived.

Two days later, about 9 p.m., Prince George RCMP responded to a report of shots fired on Quinn Street. Police found a residence that had been shot at several times in what they believe to be a drive-by shooting. The three occupants of the house were not injured in the incident.

Just a few hours later, at about 2 a.m. on Sept. 18, another house was shot at. The Vancouver Street residence was shot at least once, and the people living there were unharmed.

On Sept. 21, about 2 a.m., police located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in a driveway on Norwood Street. The 23-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators concluded the shooting likely took place outside a home on Oak Street, three blocks away. The investigation into that incident is still ongoing.

Later that day, about 11 p.m., shots were fired on Bellos Street. Officers found firearm-related damage on a house, and no injuries were reported.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 22, there was a residential fire on 1st Avenue. Investigators believe the fire was deliberately set. Most of the damage was limited to the front of the house, and the residents and their pets were able to escape safely.

"A common factor in each of these investigations is that the persons being targeted are not co-operative with police," says RCMP Cpl. Craig Douglass.

"The people using these firearms to commit these violent acts do so without a firearms licence or the ability to legally purchase firearms. The firearms used in these disputes are usually acquired through the theft of guns from legal gun owners."