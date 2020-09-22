Ridge Meadows Christmas hamper society robbed of $10,000

Photo: Facebook

It's not even Halloween yet but the Grinch has already struck.

Ridge Meadows RCMP is investigating the theft of $10,000 from the Ridge Meadows Christmas hamper society.

RCMP were called to the Albion fairgrounds in Maple Ridge following a report of a break and enter on September 22, 2020, at approximately 5:30 a.m.

They found that a large safe had been with approximately $10,000 worth of gift cards had been stolen.

“Police don’t usually release the name of a victim or business however, with their permission, we are publicly sharing because these stolen gift cards directly support our local community and families in need over the upcoming holiday season,” states Const. Klaussner. “We want to catch the criminals responsible for this despicable act and are hoping the public can help.”

Early investigation suggests a black pickup truck might be involved as one was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed around the time of the incident.

Klaussner further states, “police are looking for any information that may be helpful. If you were out walking your dog at the time, possibly have dash camera footage or video surveillance of anything suspicious in the area please contact the police.”

If you have any information please contact Constable Vandelft at Ridge Meadows RCMP, 604-463-6251 and reference file #2020-20784.