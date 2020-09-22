162781
Dozens of dead fish discovered in West Vancouver creek

Brent Richter / North Shore News

The District of West Vancouver and the province are investigating after dozens of fish were killed in McDonald Creek Monday, apparently by pollution.

Residents spotted the carcasses near the mouth of the creek.

“We've counted 50 to 60, small dead fish, some of which were salmon,” said Donna Powers, district spokeswoman.

District staff followed the creek up to what they believe the source of the pollution was – a nearby condo building where contractors were cleaning the underground parkade with power washers. There, they found chemicals with a bleach-like smell running into a storm drain, Powers said.

Staff halted the work.

“We're looking at the safety sheets for the chemicals that have been used to try and determine what chemicals were used in the powerwashing. We put pH balancing pucks into the creek to fix the pH because we tested and it was high,” Powers said.

The district has also called in conservation officers from the ministry of environment to investigate.

