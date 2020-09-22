Dr. Bonnie Henry will outline plans for pandemic election in B.C.

Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C.'s chief electoral officer Anton Boegman will hold a joint press conference Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. to outline plans for a safe 2020 provincial election in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The people of British Columbia will be heading to the polls on October 24, 2020, NDP leader John Horgan announced on Monday.



CTV News Vancouver is reporting This morning the plan for a safe election will be unveiled, including plans for physical distancing at polling places.

We know that electoral officials will be required to wear masks and other personal protective equipment and polling stations will be monitored for capacity limits.

Voters will be asked affirm their voting status verbally and mail-in and advanced voting will be encouraged to mitigate long line-ups at polling stations.

-with files from CTV News Vancouver