Crash on Highway 3 Monday afternoon

Photo: Contributed

Emergency crews were called to Manning Park sometime Monday afternoon for a crash involving a motorhome.

Pictures taken from the scene show a westbound Dutch Star motorhome off road at the edge of the forest.

The back end of the rig was ripped apart.

Several vehicles had stopped to lend assistance.

There was no indication whether more than just the motorhome was involved, and whether there were any injuries as a result.

We'll have more information if it becomes available.

Send info, pics or video to [email protected]