BC SPCA celebrates 125th anniversary

Photo: BCSPCA

The provincial government proclaimed Monday in recognition of the 125th Anniversary of the BC SPCA.



“The BC SPCA came into existence because of the mistreatment of horses who were being used to haul heavy materials in B.C.’s booming construction economy at the turn of the 20th century,” says Craig Daniell, CEO of the BC SPCA.



“A small group of clergy, journalists and businessmen concerned about the abuse of these horses successfully lobbied the government to create laws to protect animals in 1895 and the BC SPCA was created as part of that legislation (later amended to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act) as a body to enforce the laws.”



Over the 125 years, they've provided life-saving care for tens of thousands of injured, abused, neglected and lost animals each year.



“Often people think of the SPCA as only caring for cats and dogs because that’s what they see in our adoption centres, but in reality, we care for all animals – from hamsters to horses and from owls to otters,” says Daniell.



From its early beginnings as an advocacy group, the BC SPCA has grown to become one of the largest animal welfare organizations of its kind of North America, with 44 locations across B.C.



In 2019, along with responding to 8,000 complaints of animal cruelty, the BC SPCA provided care for nearly 48,000 animals in need with emergency veterinary care rehabilitation, sheltering and adoption.



“But there is still much to be done, and we are grateful to all those who share our vision of a world where no animal suffers because of human neglect or violence," he adds.