Dozens of students ticketed after party at UVic

Partying students ticketed

Tickets being issued for the open consumption of liquor are not a new thing for a university campus. 

But several handed out this weekend at the University of Victoria were a bigger hit to the wallet than usual. 

Saanich Police say they broke up a gathering of 100 young adults on Friday at around 10 p.m. near the fountain outside the main library. Officers say they observed a “complete lack of any physical distancing” and public drinking.

There was a total of 11 tickets issued to individuals who were found not to be maintaining distance apart and 14 related to the consumption of liquor, including minors who were in possession. Each offense comes with a $230 penalty.

Officers returned for a second night on Saturday but say they witnessed a much different scene. Small groups of six to eight were gathered and adhering to distancing protocols and the majority were polite, respectful and even thanked police for being there.

Of the individuals ticketed, almost all were registered students at the University.

“It appears that enforcement measures had the desired effect, setting the tone for Saturday’s overall compliance at the campus. We hope others share this message with their peers because at the end of the day it’s doing everything we can to keep everyone safe in our community and beyond.”

