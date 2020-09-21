162114
Community rallies behind family after loss of child

Community rallies for family

A former Lake Country family is coping with a parent's worst nightmare.

Emmanuel and Laura Chilongo are still reeling after their four-year-old son, Israel fell in his own yard, suffering a head injury that eventually claimed his life.

Friends of the family have started a GoFundMe campaign that has already well surpassed its original goal of $10,000. As of Monday morning, the total is nearing $20,000.

The family took to YouTube to thank everyone who has donated money to help the family.

"Thank you to everybody who has donated so far to the GoFundMe, thank you so much, some of you guys we've never met you but you have been donating, thank you."
 
The Chilongo family now lives in Ladner, B.C.

