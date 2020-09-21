163024
Premier Horgan to call provincial election today

Election to be called today

Premier John Horgan is expected to call a fall election today. 

He will speak with media at 11 a.m. following a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin where he will request the Legislature be dissolved and an election called.

“Premier John Horgan will address how British Columbians deserve a say in our economic recovery and will decide the future of our province,” the BC NDP said in a news release.

Voting day will be October 24, according to Elections B.C.

Horgan appears to believe any blowback he receives from voters for sending them to the polls in a pandemic will be mitigated by his soaring approval ratings.

Both Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson and new Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau have criticized Horgan in recent weeks over the potential of a snap election.

The provincial government made more than a dozen "announcements" on Sunday — a day when government public affairs offices usually go silent — including new affordable housing units in Kelowna and a new hospital tower in Prince George.

More to come...

