Vancouver International Airport Terry Fox Run sees runners on the runway

Runners hit YVR runway

Valerie Leung / Richmond News - | Story: 311142

For the first time in 40 years, the Terry Fox Run was held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic.

However, Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, decided to do something unique for employees and industry partners this year – they opened the runway.

YVR’s north runway saw about 30 runners comprised of YVR employees, aviation industry partners and friends from the Rick Hansen Foundation for the run on Sunday.

Christopher Richards, marketing manager of the Vancouver Airport Authority, said they wanted to find a way to support the national event while doing it in a safe and unique manner.

“Terry Fox is an iconic Canadian, and cancer research is so important – with it being the 40th anniversary of the run,” said Richards, adding that they wanted to help raise money for cancer research even during the pandemic.

“The weather was perfect, smoky conditions cleared over the weekend and we were able to safely run for a great cause.”

