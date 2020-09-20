162618
Woman arrested after assaults in busy East Vancouver parking lot

Woman arrested, injured 3

A woman in her 30s has been arrested after an attack in an East Vancouver parking lot that left three injured.

At around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday Vancouver Police say a 47-year-old woman and her husband were walking in the Safeway parking lot near East Broadway and Commercial Drive when she was suddenly stabbed. 

The woman’s husband, along with a customer and two Safeway staff members, were able to hold the female suspect until officers arrived.

“Based on the initial investigation, the suspect did not know, or have previous contact with any of the victims,” says VPD Constable Jason Doucette. 

“We are very thankful for the brave actions of those who intervened to stop this woman from escaping.”

Police say the victim was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the two men who helped detain the suspect suffered minor injuries. 

The suspect, a 38-year-old Vancouver woman, is currently in hospital being medically assessed. 

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
