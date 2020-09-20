Body discovered in water off Lasqueti Island

Photo: Times Colonist

A body was discovered Saturday afternoon floating in the water about two nautical miles off Lasqueti Island.

Lt. Comm. Tony Wright, spokesman for the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre, said the crew of a fishing vessel told the centre the body was found floating in the water. The person was wearing a life-jacket.

Wright said the centre launched an immediate search of the area for other people or an overturned watercraft. None was found.

The search included a Cormorant helicopter and a Buffalo aircraft from Canadian Forces Base Comox. Six coast guard vessels assisted.

Wright said the body has been turned over to the RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service.

Lasquti Island is about 10 kilometres off Parksville and close to the southern tip of Texada Island.