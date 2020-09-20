163024
RCMP call off search for man who didn't return from canoe trip near Kaslo, B.C.

Search for man called off

The Canadian Press - | Story: 311108

RCMP have suspended a search for a man who failed to return from a planned canoe trip in British Columbia's Interior.

Mounties say their underwater recovery team and a boat crew who searched Duncan Lake near Kaslo could not find Thomas Schreiber.

They say the extensive search on land and water has stopped, but they urged the public to remain watchful of him.

Schreiber of Lardeau, B.C., is described as 58 years old, white, six feet two inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen by family on Tuesday and a search was launched when his pickup truck was found parked at the boat launch with no canoe.

Search and rescue personnel found an unoccupied canoe believed to be Schreiber's in the water on the northeast side of the lake.

