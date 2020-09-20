More mental health supports to help vulnerable people, communities

Photo: Unsplash

The BC government has announced six new Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) teams throughout the province to help residents living with severe mental health challenges have increased access to community-based support.

"For many people, COVID-19 has made existing mental health struggles even worse. We've heard from vulnerable people and from communities that they need more specialized care for those living with really severe mental health challenges," said Judy Darcy, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

"These six new ACT teams will deliver the care people need to get better and rebuild their lives as well as help stabilize and resolve the challenging situations that some communities have seen in the past few months."

The new teams will be located in:

Kelowna

Vancouver

Victoria

Maple Ridge

Nanaimo

Cowichan Valley/Duncan

They will provide flexible, individualized support - including community living, psychosocial supports and recovery - for adults with serious, complex and often persistent mental health challenges that make it difficult to manage day-to-day activities.

The teams are mobile and deliver 24/7 services in the community, such as in client homes, work, parks and recreation locations, rather than in a traditional office setting.

"People are still struggling with housing, social supports and substance use, so we're bringing in a new team to help. Getting a new ACT team in our community means more people will get the right combination of mental health supports and services."

Up to 60 new staff will be hired to support six new teams and services will differ by community.