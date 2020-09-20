163024
Reported shooting in Langley, B.C., latest gun violence for Lower Mainland

Bullets fly at gas station

The Canadian Press - | Story: 311105

RCMP say they're investigating a shooting at a gas station Saturday night in Langley, B.C., the latest in a rash of gun violence on the Lower Mainland.

The Mounties say in a news release they received multiple calls reporting two people shooting at one another but when officers arrived, both alleged shooters had left and police do not believe anyone was injured.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Saturday that one of two men shot at a restaurant in Richmond on Friday night had died of his injuries.

On Thursday, RCMP reported one person was injured in a shooting in Surrey.

The day before, Vancouver police say a man was found dead in front of a house in what they believe was a targeted shooting, and a vehicle linked to his death was found burned in Richmond.

Police have said they believe the alleged shooters at the gas station in Langley were known to each other, and each of the shootings in Richmond, Surrey and Vancouver were targeted.

