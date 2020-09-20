163139
163181
BC  

Comox RCMP looking for man who stabbed employee, robbed store

Worker stabbed in robbery

Darron Kloster / Times Colonist - | Story: 311090

Comox Valley RCMP are hunting for a man who robbed a store and stabbed an employee on Friday night.

The Mounties said a man entered a business on Courtenay's Ryan Road about 8:20 p.m. He stabbed a female worker there and stole money and cigarettes. A co-worker was attending to the victim when the suspect took the cash and merchandise.

RCMP said the man fled, running through a parking lot behind the Mex Pub and Washington Inn apartments.

The man is described as five-foot-nine, white and between 20 and 30 years old, RCMP said in a statement. He was wearing a cloth face mask, jeans and “possibly a black Iron Maiden hoodie with white writing down the left arm,” police said.

The RCMP’s major crimes unit, canine units and forensic teams are investigating.

In a statement, RCMP Const. Monika Terragni said police believe there were people who may have seen the man after he left the store. “Please, if you were in the area, take the time to thank back about everything you saw,” she said.

Police are also asking for dash-cam video from anyone who drove by the 1000 block of Ryan Road on Friday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call Comox Valley RCMP at 250-383-1321 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
161350
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
160620
162406
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163021


Almost nailed it

Galleries
Almost nailed it..
RuPaul scoops record fifth win at 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
Showbiz
RuPaul broke records when he scooped the Outstanding Host for a...
Twins have no self control for fruit snacks
Must Watch
Twins fail to keep their hands off of fruit snacks when told by...
Sunday Dose
Daily Dose
Happy Sunday! Relax, watch some football, and waste some time.
Sunday Dose (2)
Daily Dose



162287
161910