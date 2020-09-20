Comox RCMP looking for man who stabbed employee, robbed store

Photo: RCMP

Comox Valley RCMP are hunting for a man who robbed a store and stabbed an employee on Friday night.

The Mounties said a man entered a business on Courtenay's Ryan Road about 8:20 p.m. He stabbed a female worker there and stole money and cigarettes. A co-worker was attending to the victim when the suspect took the cash and merchandise.

RCMP said the man fled, running through a parking lot behind the Mex Pub and Washington Inn apartments.

The man is described as five-foot-nine, white and between 20 and 30 years old, RCMP said in a statement. He was wearing a cloth face mask, jeans and “possibly a black Iron Maiden hoodie with white writing down the left arm,” police said.

The RCMP’s major crimes unit, canine units and forensic teams are investigating.

In a statement, RCMP Const. Monika Terragni said police believe there were people who may have seen the man after he left the store. “Please, if you were in the area, take the time to thank back about everything you saw,” she said.

Police are also asking for dash-cam video from anyone who drove by the 1000 block of Ryan Road on Friday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call Comox Valley RCMP at 250-383-1321 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.