Keno player watches his $100,000 win in real time

Keno player watches win

Surrey’s John Nguyen was watching a Keno + Keno Bonus draw on Aug. 15 from his phone at home and looked on in disbelief as nine of the numbers drawn matched those on his ticket for a whopping $100,000 win.

“I checked it on the Lotto! app and it told me that I was a winner,” he said. “I couldn’t sleep, so the next morning I checked my ticket again on the Lotto! app — I was so excited.”

Nguyen purchased his ticket at the Circle K Convenience Store on 152nd St. in Surrey and selected his numbers using Quick Pick.

“Unbelievable, it’s crazy,” Nguyen said after claiming his prize using BCLC’s alternate prize-claim process. “I still can’t believe it.”

