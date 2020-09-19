163139
Two men in hospital after suspected targeted shooting in Richmond

2 in hospital after shooting

The Canadian Press - | Story: 311040

The RCMP say two men are in hospital after a shooting Friday evening in Richmond.

The shooting comes after a gunfight at a Richmond gas station the night prior, and amidst growing gang violence in the Lower Mainland. 

Officers were called to the scene Friday night in the 9000 Block of Capstan Way just after 7:30 p.m.

Cpl. Ian Henderson said investigators believe it was a targeted shooting, however, he didn't elaborate.

There was also no immediate word on the condition of the two men who were injured, and no suspect information was released.

Police were asking the public to avoid the area of Capstan Way as the investigation continues.

They were also asking anyone who may have been in area and witnessed the incident to call them.

