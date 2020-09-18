162114
Police probe gunfire exchange at Richmond intersection

Gunfight at gas station

Alan Campbell / Richmond News - | Story: 311025

Richmond RCMP is asking for the public’s help after an apparent “exchange of gunfire” between two vehicles at a gas station on Thursday night.

At around 11:35 p.m., police were called to a report of shots fired at one of the two gas stations at the intersection of No. 3 and Blundell roads.

According to police, the occupants of two vehicles, one black and one white, reportedly exchanged gunfire before departing the area at high speed.

Police believe, at this time, the incident appears to be targeted and, fortunately, no bystanders were injured.

One vehicle was last seen eastbound on Westminster Highway, while the other was last seen northbound on No. 2 Road.

Police are asking drivers who may have been in the area at this time to review their dashcam video to see if they may have captured the vehicles involved. 

