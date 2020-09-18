162114
163199
BC  

Royal B.C. Museum to get new research building to help accessibility

New building for Museum

The Canadian Press - | Story: 311023

The Royal B.C. Museum is getting a new research building to help house its extensive archive, protect its collections and improve public accessibility to the vast amount of material.

The province has announced a site in Colwood, B.C., has been selected for the 14,000-square-metre building.

It will house the museum's archives, collections and research department.

Site preparation will begin in October, with a search starting for a builder in the coming months.

The government says it expects to break ground on the new building in winter 2021, with an estimated completion date of summer 2024.

The main museum and public galleries will remain in their current location in downtown Victoria, with plans to redevelop that space set to be announced in 2021.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
162508
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161951


TGIF Gifs- September 18, 2020

Galleries
Moving pictures.
TGIF Gifs- September 18, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Imaginative scuba driver mimes a comical explanation of a historic shipwreck
Must Watch
Lori Loughlin to serve two-month prison sentence in Victorville
Showbiz
Disgraced actress Lori Loughlin will serve her two-month prison...
He took a shower
Must Watch
Man jokes around during 7:00 pm when people cheer and bang pots...



160095
161944