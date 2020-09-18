B.C. had 139 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths, in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

Another 139 new COVID-19 cases were identified in British Columbia over the past 24 hours, three of which came from the Interior.

With an additional 40 “historic cases” reported by the BC CDC Friday, from people who tested positive over the past month but did not have personal health numbers, there have now been 7,842 total positive tests in the province.

In a press release, Dr. Bonnie Henry said these 40 cases have all been “previously investigated and managed by Vancouver Coastal Health,” but they hadn't been counted in previous reports.

Active cases jumped by 98 since Thursday, bringing the total active cases to 1,803. Once again, this is the highest active cases the province has had since the beginning of the pandemic.

With the three new cases in the Interior, the region now has 25 active cases, with one patient hospitalized. Over the past week, about three per cent of new cases in the province came from the Interior.

Hospitalizations rose by two, to 59, 20 of whom are being treated in critical care.

Another three British Columbians died from the virus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total deaths in the province to 223.

No new outbreaks were declared Friday, and the outbreak at Vancouver's Royal Arch Masonic Home long-term care facility has been declared over.

"The cases we are seeing today are a direct result of how we spent our Labour Day long weekend. Let's break the chain of transmission and turn this trend around,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a press release.

"No one intends to pass the virus onto friends or family, but it is very easy to do. It can take up to two weeks for symptoms of COVID-19 to develop and in that time, we can inadvertently spread it to others.”