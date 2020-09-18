162114
American man charged with smuggling 14 guns into Canada

Large gun bust at border

The Canada Border Services Agency is announcing charges against an American man who was allegedly busted trying to smuggle 14 firearms into Canada at the Abbotsford-Huntingdon crossing.

Border guards say they seized the guns from Corey Scott Kettering, 33, of Alaska on July 27, 2020.

The 14 firearms include:

  • four prohibited semi-automatic rifles
  • three prohibited handguns;
  • one restricted handgun; and,
  • six non-restricted long guns.

Kettering was arrested and charged with smuggling, making false or deceptive statements, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition and  unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He will appear in Abbotsford court on Sept. 21.

“Travellers are encouraged to leave their firearms at home when seeking entry to Canada,” the CBSA said. “However, travellers with firearms must declare them to the CBSA officer at the first opportunity and meet import regulations.”

