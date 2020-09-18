85% of students return to class in B.C. this week

Photo: pixabay

The B.C. government says more than 85 per cent of students returned to class for the first week of school.

“It’s been incredible to see so many students being able to connect with their teachers, support staff and classmates again, and that school districts developed remote options for other students across B.C.,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Education.

“Both as a parent and as Minister of Education, I’m grateful to educators and staff for the innovation, collaboration and hard work that went into getting schools ready for this safe restart, with local solutions to meet the specific needs of students and families.”

The Ministry of Education surveyed school districts and independent schools to find out what investments they were making and how they were supporting students and staff during the pandemic. To date, 44 public school districts and 129 independent schools have reported to the ministry.

Of the school districts that have responded, 1,526 new positions have been created:

624 additional teachers hired in 34 school districts and 157,000 additional staff hours;

73 educational assistants hired in 12 school districts and 5,100 additional staff hours;

542 custodial staff in 38 school districts hired and 386,000 additional staff hours; and

287 positions such as school counsellors, bus drivers or administrative staff in 23 school districts and 38,000 additional staff hours.

More than 20,000 hand sanitizing stations have also been distributed along with funds for the purchase of 1.5 million masks.