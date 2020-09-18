Positive COVID case at Surrey secondary school

Photo: Contributed

An individual who attended a Surrey secondary school last week has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, deputy superintendent of Surrey schools Jordan Tinney states that an individual who is a confirmed COVID-19 case attended Princess Margaret Secondary School on Sept 11.

In a letter to the community, Tinney writes, "Public health staff have initiated contact tracing to identify any individuals that need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms."

Families who do not receive a phone call or letter from public health staff are expected to attend school and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 as per the school's policy.

On Monday, the Surrey superintendent took to Twitter to notify parents/guardians of a “low risk” instance of exposure at Johnson Heights Secondary School after an individual tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Tinney explained in a comment on a Twitter thread why he didn't characterize the latest notification as "low risk."

"Yes, in the tweaking of the language it was simply decided to go with exposure. I asked ... what is 'low' and it related to the level of protocols and distancing etc. in place. So simplify things. It's an exposure, same contact tracing protocols/info apply," writes Tinney.

"We are living and learning with the language and protocols, and this just seems cleaner."

If your child’s school has been notified of an exposure, no action is required unless you are contacted by Public Health or are otherwise directed by school officials. Public Health will contact you directly in case of any school exposure involving your child.