Latest targeted shooting in Surrey sends one man to hospital

RCMP say they are investigating a targeted shooting in Surrey.

A statement from the force says officers responded to reports of gunfire late Thursday in the Brookswood neighbourhood.

A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and remains in hospital.

Staff Sgt. Joe Johal says the victim was likely the target.

It's the third targeted attack this week in Metro Vancouver.

Shots were fired at a man in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood on Monday but he was not hurt, and a man was fatally shot in one of three homicides in Vancouver on Wednesday.