The United Way Kick-off breakfast goes virtual, switches to lunch

COVID-19 has changed the way many charities have to operate in 2020, including the United Way.

Typically the annual United Way campaign breakfast is held at the Coast Capri Hotel in the morning but this year's event will feature a virtual lunch on Friday, September, 25, presented by BMO.

This is the 70th Anniversary of the annual fall fundraiser campaign in support of community programs across the Southern Interior of BC.

"We are switching things up this year of course, and going virtual. BUT… the great news is this means the whole region can join in, from wherever you are in our 30+ communities served," a United Way news release says.

This year's campaign kickoff is the charity's chance to include key stakeholders, donors, media partners, and community champions to:

Hear inspiring stories

Learn the life changing impact of every dollar you donate

Meet your local team

Unite our communities to launch the 70th Anniversary campaign as one to remember!

The United Way invests in over 90 local programs which help over 75,000 vulnerable people including kids, youth, individuals, families and seniors.

"Please join us from wherever your current 'office' might be, settle in with your favourite lunch snack, and be inspired to make a difference in your community with United Way in 2020/21."

The "virtual ticket" includes a takeout lunch and guests can reserve a "table" for their team.

"Just like gathering together in person, you can support the United Way 70th Anniversary Campaign by buying a "virtual table" for 10 staff or friends. Join as a team just before the event or stay a little after, for your own private campaign Kick-Off too!"