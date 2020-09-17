New West police arrest suspect in Westminster Pier Park fire

Photo: RICK FABBRO

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the Westminster Pier Park fire.

The New Westminster Police Department just announced they have arrested a male suspect for “arson-related offences” in connection with the fire. The suspect has since been released from custody on a number of conditions, a police press release says.

The release says that, based on the investigation to date, the police do not believe the public are at further risk and they are not looking for additional suspects.

The department’s major crime unit is continuing to gather evidence and anticipates forwarding a report to Crown counsel for the consideration of charges.

“This investigation is continuing, and we would still encourage anyone with information to come forward and speak with our investigators,” said the department’s spokesperson, Sgt. Sanjay Kumar, in the release.

Deputy Chief Const. Paul Hyland noted the complexity of the investigation.

“Fire investigations by their very nature are extremely difficult, and we have had significant resources dedicated to this investigation day and night since the fire began,” he said. “I am very proud of the hard work and professionalism shown by our members on this file, as public safety has been a paramount concern throughout.”

Chief Const. Dave Jansen acknowledged the impact the fire has had in the city.

“While I am pleased this investigation is moving forward, I am mindful of the significant impact this fire has had,” he said, “and I would like to thank all the first responders, city staff and community members who have contributed to mitigating the impact on our community.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the fire to please contact major crime unit investigators at 604-525-5411.