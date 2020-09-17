163024
Area restrictions around the Doctor Creek wildfire are being lifted

Area restriction lifting

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, all area restrictions near the Doctor Creek wildfire near Canal Flats will be lifted. 

The area could still house dangers such as falling trees and ash pits, so the public is urged to use caution. 

Nearby communities can still expect to see smoke within the fire’s perimeter over the coming weeks. This is common with large wildfires, and smoke will continue to be visible until there is significant rainfall at the site, says the BC Wildfire Service. 

Smoke that rises from green, unburned fuel or from outside a fire’s perimeter should be reported immediately.

Road closures and area restrictions are subject to change depending on fire activity.

