Environment Canada says smoke should clear out by Friday night

Photo: Contributed

Smoky skies continue to linger in southern British Columbia, but the provincial air quality index looks much better for all but the South Okanagan and southern Kootenays on Thursday.

A special air quality statement is still in effect for the region, with Environment Canada noting the conditions are causing poor air quality and reducing visibility.

According to the provinces Air Quality Index the South Okanagan is sitting at a 7 out of 10 for air quality, central Okanagan is at 6 and the north is at a 5 out of 10. Kamloops is also listed at a 5 out of 10 as of Thursday morning.

Another website that measures air quality in the world lists Vancouver as having the second-worst air quality in the world behind Portland, Ore. Thursday morning.

Smoky skies and air quality alerts have been in place for the past 10 days on the South Coast as wildfire smoke from fires burning in the western and northern United States continues to pump smoke across the border into southern B.C. The Okanagan has seen a special air quality alert since Sunday.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Doug Lundquist says the smoke is still expected to lift on Friday night into Saturday.

"The system that is moving in Friday night to Saturday will bring showers all the way down to northern California, good news for firefighters. I'm really hoping there is going to be less smoke after the weekend," Lundquist says.

The long term forecast is calling for another ridge building in for our region next week that could bring a return of smoky skies if smoke is still being produced it could be dragged back up over B.C. by mid to late next week.

"We'll have several days of cleaner air likely, so when it is better I really encourage people to get out and get their exercise and enjoy the outdoors in case the smoke decides to come back."

Environment Canada says people with underlying health conditions should continue to avoid physical activity until the advisory is lifted, especially if breathing feels uncomfortable.