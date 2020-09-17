162618
162388
BC  

Three found dead in two separate homicides in Vancouver

3 dead in 2 homicides

The Canadian Press - | Story: 310852

Three people have been killed in what Vancouver police say are two separate homicides in the city.

Const. Tania Visintin says two people were found unresponsive in a hotel room in the Downtown Eastside at about 7 p.m. Wednesday.

She says one died at the scene while the other died later in hospital.

Officers were called to a southeast Vancouver neighbourhood about 30 minutes later for a report of shots fired.

One person was found dead in front of a home.

Visintin says the shooting and the two hotel deaths are not linked and the public is not believed to be at risk.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
161974
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
160939
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162406


Jennifer Lopez sells Malibu home

Showbiz
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have sold their luxury Malibu, California beachfront house. The couple bought the five-bedroom...
Toddler plays with her reflection in the mirror
Must Watch
So entertained!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Daily morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Demi Lovato considering eloping due to coronavirus pandemic
Showbiz
Demi Lovato is considering eloping with fiance Max Ehrich rather...



158714
161944