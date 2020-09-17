Three found dead in two separate homicides in Vancouver

Photo: CTV News
Three people have been killed in what Vancouver police say are two separate homicides in the city.
Const. Tania Visintin says two people were found unresponsive in a hotel room in the Downtown Eastside at about 7 p.m. Wednesday.
She says one died at the scene while the other died later in hospital.
Officers were called to a southeast Vancouver neighbourhood about 30 minutes later for a report of shots fired.
One person was found dead in front of a home.
Visintin says the shooting and the two hotel deaths are not linked and the public is not believed to be at risk.