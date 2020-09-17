Two patients test positive for COVID in unit at Delta Hospital

Photo: Glacier Media

Fraser Health has declared an outbreak at Delta Hospital after evidence of transmission in a medicine unit.

According to a news release issued by Fraser Health Wednesday afternoon, two patients at Delta Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak is limited to one unit, which is temporarily closed to admissions.

Upon declaring the outbreak, Fraser Health immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning, as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients.

Fraser Health says the emergency department at Delta Hospital remains open and there has been no impact to any other areas of Delta Hospital.

Fraser Health has notified all patients on the affected unit about the outbreak, and in addition, have informed the families of patients who are unable to share this information.

Delta Hospital is working with essential visitors to the affected unit on a case-by-case basis.