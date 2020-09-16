162805
B.C. had 122 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths, in past 24 hours

122 new cases, 0 deaths

ORIGINAL: 4:35 p.m.

While the Ministry of Health reported six new cases of COVID-19 in the Interior earlier Wednesday afternoon, Interior Health says the region actually saw seven new cases in the past 24 hours. 

This brings the total active cases in the Interior to 23, and the total positive tests since the beginning of the pandemic to 486. 

While the Interior had no COVID hospitalizations for several weeks, a single patient was hospitalized with the virus this week. 

ORIGINAL: 3:30 p.m.

Another 122 cases of COVID-19 were identified in British Columbia over the past 24 hours, six of which came from the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring the total number of positive tests in the province to 7,498, and active cases once again hit a new high of 1,614. An additional 2,966 British Columbians are self-isolating, after coming into contact with a COVID-positive person.

Hospitalizations in B.C. dropped by three since Tuesday, down to 60, while 23 people are being treated in ICU.

To date, 485 residents of the Interior Health region have tested positive for the virus. 

No new COVID-related deaths were announced Wednesday, and the total deaths to this date remains at 219.

Additionally, no new outbreaks of the virus has occurred in the past 24 hours either, but outbreaks remain at 11 long-term seniors care facilities and three acute care facilities.

 

