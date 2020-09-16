162618
162222
BC  

Mungall is the fourth B.C. cabinet minister to announce she won't run again

Cabinet minister not running

The Canadian Press - | Story: 310791

A fourth cabinet minister in British Columbia says she won't run in the next election.

Michelle Mungall, the minister of jobs, economic development and competitiveness, says she wants to spend more time with her family, including her two-year-old son.

Mungall was first elected as the member for Nelson-Creston in 2009.

She joins Forests Minister Doug Donaldson; Shane Simpson, the minister of social development and poverty reduction; and Scott Fraser, Indigenous relations and reconciliation minister, in deciding not to seek re-election.

The decisions come amid talk of a possible provincial election.

Premier John Horgan said recently that the circumstances have changed since the NDP struck an agreement with the Green caucus three years ago to form a minority government, fuelling speculation that he might call an election ahead of the fixed date next fall.

Earlier this week, Green Leader Sonia Furstenau said the government should focus on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and overdose deaths instead of mulling an early election call.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
161974
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162204


Wedding bouquet fights

Galleries
Who knew the wedding bouquet toss was a full contact sport?
Wedding bouquet fights (2)
Galleries
Little girl does dad’s makeup
Must Watch
So pretty!  
Dog lulled to sleep with the sound of scissors
Must Watch
Elton John and ex-wife halt bitter court battle
Showbiz
Elton John and his ex-wife Renate Blauel have reportedly halted...



160094
162222