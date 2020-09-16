162618
150 people attended mass camping event in Kootenays: IH

IH alerted to mass gathering

A large camping party last weekend in the Kootenays has Interior Health concerned. 

The health authority sent out a notice Wednesday about a group of about 150 people who took part in a camping event at the Bombi Summit between Castlegar and Salmo on Sept. 12 and 13.

“In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic when we learn that people have participated in large gatherings, IH urges participants to self-monitor for COVID symptoms and get testing should they develop,” the notice states.

Interior Health says there has been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 related to the event so far, but “the possibility of COVID-19 exposure is increased significantly when large groups gather. We urge everyone to keep their bubbles small and reduce their number of close contacts.” 

The health authority says people should not be attending or planning gatherings of more than 50 people.

Testing is recommended for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Loss of sense of taste or smell

Other milder symptoms may include: runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

