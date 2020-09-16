BC Wildfire Service completes planned ignition on Doctor Creek fire

Photo: Twitter/BC Wildfire Service

The BC Wildfire Service was successful during a small-scale ignition operation at the Doctor Creek wildfire on Wednesday.

The Doctor Creek wildfire, outside Canal Flats, is now classified as being held at 8,090 hectares in size. The small-scale ignition operations were mainly conducted through aerial operations due to smokey conditions from fires in the U.S.

Video shows a plastic sphere dispenser which is used to deploy ignition spheres into the unburnt section of the wildfire. This is done to remove remaining unburnt fuel between the wildfire perimeter and control lines.

A chemical reaction occurs when the golf-ball-sized spheres are deployed which causes them to ignite shortly after they hit the forest floor.