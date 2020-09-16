Two face charges of feeding black bears in Whistler

Photo: Contributed

Two people suspected of feeding black bears in an upscale Whistler neighbourhood are facing charges following a lengthy investigation.



In a Facebook post on Tuesday, B.C.'s Conservation Officer Service confirmed charges of intentionally feeding dangerous wildlife and attracting dangerous wildlife.



The investigation was launched in July 2018 after an anonymous complaint to the service's RAPP line, claiming that residents of Whistler's Kadenwood neighbourhood were deliberately feeding bears.



"The suspects allegedly purchased large quantities of apples, carrots, pears, eggs and almonds to leave out for the animals," officials explained in the post.



In 2018, the COS said it had also received “several other reports and information” of bears approaching people and creating property damage in Kadenwood. It also reportedly had information suggesting that bear feeding had been occurring in the area “over a number of years, contributing to the domestication-like behaviour of several bears."



A sow and two cubs that were suspected to have been fed in Kadenwood were euthanized by the Crown agency in September of that year after displaying “very troubling” behaviour on the scene, conservation officers said at the time.



The charges were reportedly approved by the BC Prosecution Service in June of this year, while a warrant was issued for both individuals.



According to the COS, one of the individuals returned to Canada on Aug. 16 and was detained by the Canada Border Services Agency at Vancouver International Airport.

A court appearance is scheduled to take place Nov. 18 in North Vancouver.