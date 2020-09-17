Getting your flu shot will look different this year

Photo: Canadian Press

Getting your flu shot this fall will look different as pharmacies are planning to add additional precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

These precautions include the requirement for people to book appointments in advance rather than walk-ins.

“With COVID-19, there’s an expectation that B.C. pharmacists will deliver more shots because of the increase in demand,” says Geraldine Vance, CEO of the BC Pharmacy Association. “Pharmacists will be putting in more time and resources to keep patients and themselves safe during COVID-19."

Before the pandemic, lots of pharmacies accepted walk-ins for the flu shot as well as allowing patients to come in at a designated time, knowing the pharmacist would be available at that time to administer the shot.

Patients will also now be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 and should expect questions to determine whether or not they are eligible for the shot.

Pharmacists are asking people to be patient as they prepare their pharmacies to get their flu shots. Exact times of distribution is up tp the provincial government.

"We expect to schedule most of our patients through appointments," says pharmacist Lisa Le, pharmacy manager at YYoung Pharmacy in Vancouver. "We are also planning on approaching nearby businesses to see if they would like us to offer flu clinics at their locations, where there may be more space for social distancing."

A higher demand for the flu shot is expected this fall as a result of heightened awareness of respiratory illnesses. Two million doses of the flu shot will be available in B.C. this year.

"COVID-19 has us all doing a lot of things differently – that may include thinking about getting your first flu shot," says Le. "If you've never had a flu shot before, now is the time to get immunized. Not only will you protect yourself, you will also protect the loved ones around you."