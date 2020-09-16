162618
RCMP are searching for the owner of a truck abandoned at ferry

Truck abandoned at ferry

RCMP are searching for the owner of a vehicle which was abandoned in the lineup to the Upper Arrow Lake Ferry at Galena Bay on Tuesday.

The incident was reported to Nakusp RCMP at 9:40 p.m. after ferry terminal staff reported a white 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck had been abandoned in the ferry terminal line up.

The owner of the truck has been determined to be 54-year-old Rodney Hawkins from Nelson, B.C.

Police are appealing to any ferry users who may have seen something involving the vehicle or its occupant to come forward with their information. The GMC quad-cab pickup truck, which had a black Yakima bike pad over the rear tailgate, was the fourth vehicle in the lineup, in the left-hand lane and investigators believe that the vehicle entered the ferry lineup at approximately 6 p.m.

RCMP is now searching for the vehicle’s registered owner, Rodney Hawkins, who is considered a missing person at this time. There is nothing to indicate foul play, however police and Rodney’s family are very concerned for his health and well-being.

Description of Rodney Hawkins:

  • Caucasian male;
  • 54 years;
  • 5 ft 10 in (178 cm);
  • 160 lbs (71 kg);
  • brown hair;
  • brown eyes;

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rodney Hawkins, or who has any dash camera footage that may be of interest to investigators is urged to contact their local police.

