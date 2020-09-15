BC pro golfer, returning from surgery, has golf clubs stolen from trunk

Photo: Contributed Port Coquitlam pro golfer Steven Diack had his clubs stolen last week just as he was looking to get back into the game following surgery in January.

A Port Coquitlam professional golfer is scrambling to recover his stolen clubs after someone pilfered his “whole life in a bag” Friday night.

Steven Diack, 28, said his lifelong collection of custom golf clubs were stolen from the trunk of his car on a training day at Westwood Executive 12-Hole Course in Coquitlam, Sept. 11 between 8 and 10 p.m.

Diack, who is just returning to the game after hip surgery in January, said he had finished hitting some balls at the course’s driving range when he put the clubs in his trunk and went for dinner at the attached restaurant.

When he returned, he noticed some scratches on the side of his car and suspects someone used some kind of tool to break in. The bag — with all the custom clubs and memorabilia stretching back to his college years — was gone.

“It’s like my whole golf career,” said Diack. “They’re one-offs. You can never get them back.”

Since Friday, Diack said he hasn’t been able to concentrate on anything but finding his clubs. He’s filed a police report with the Coquitlam RCMP and said he’s been scouring the buy and sell ads on Kijiji, Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace every half hour.

The pro golfer was supposed to play in a tournament tomorrow, but those plans are cancelled along with any other tournaments this fall as he works towards eventually getting a slot on the PGA Tour.

“Golf is mental [and] mentally, it’s been a tough year,” he said. “It just sucks so much because I just started playing again.”

Anyone with information about Diack’s set of clubs is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP’s non-emergency line at 604-945-1550.