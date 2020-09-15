97 new cases, no new deaths from COVID-19 in BC on Tuesday

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

The B.C. government has announced 97 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

An additional six cases have been reported in the Interior Health region, bringing the total case count to 479 since the start of the pandemic.

One person is currently in the hospital with 19 cases active and on isolation in the IH region.

Tuesday's new cases bring the total number of positive COVID-19 tests in the province to 7,376 since the beginning of the pandemic.



There are currently 1,590 active cases in BC. Sixty-three people are hospitalized, of which 20 are in the ICU.



No new deaths were reported Tuesday. To date, 219 people have died from the virus in B.C.



Across the province, 5,548 have fully recovered from the virus, and 3,001 are self-isolating after being exposed to the virus.



There was one new health-care facility outbreak at OPAL by Element in the Vancouver Coastal Health region. In total, eleven long-term care or assisted-living facilities and three acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.



There is no new community outbreak to report, although community exposure events continue to be an issue.



Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix issued a joint statement, encouraging B.C. residents to do their part to break the chains of transmission.



"We must hold steady with our layers of protection. From keeping safe distances to washing our hands, staying home, and staying away from others when we are ill and have symptoms of COVID-19, we must all do our part."



"And if we do have symptoms, contact 811 to arrange to get tested."



During Tuesday's joint statement, they wanted to urge teachers and students to monitor their surroundings as they head back to school.

"As teachers and youth get back to the classroom, public health teams have been there and are working closely with schools to manage and contact trace any time a COVID-19 case arises."

