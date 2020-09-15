162114
Prince George Mounties investigating early morning drive-by shooting

Drive-by shooting hits home

Jess Fedigan, PG Matters - | Story: 310673

Mounties in Prince George are investigating after an early morning drive-by shooting in the Spruceland area believed to be targeted. 

Cpl. Craig Douglass says RCMP received numerous reports at around 3 a.m. of multiple gunshots fired near McIntyre Crescent. 

Once arriving on scene, police found evidence that a specific home had been targeted, which housed a family with two adults and three children.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Douglass says investigators believe a vehicle was involved and it fled before police were called. 

Anyone with surveillance video from the area is asked to call Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300, anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go online to www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca.

