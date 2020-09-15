162114
NDP-Green agreement provides stability during pandemic: New Green leader

Greens don't want election

The Canadian Press - | Story: 310664

The newly elected leader of the B.C. Green party says a power-sharing agreement with the New Democrats provides necessary stability during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a news conference on her first full day on the job, Sonia Furstenau says her party is ready for a snap election but calling one now would be irresponsible.

Furstenau was part of the three-member Green caucus that signed the so-called confidence and supply agreement that allowed the minority New Democrats to form a government in 2017.

She replaces Andrew Weaver, who stepped aside in January to sit as an Independent in the legislature.

Premier John Horgan set off election speculation last week when he said the Green party he made the agreement with three years ago has changed, as has the context in which the NDP is governing, citing the pandemic.

Furstenau says she spoke on the phone Monday night with Horgan and they will follow up with a discussion about the agreement "very soon."

"The confidence and supply agreement right now delivers stable government at a time when British Columbians need to know that their elected officials are focused on the people of this province," she said.

She says the leadership race created momentum within the Green party and if an election were called, they would launch a province-wide campaign.

"Of course, snap elections are a challenge, but we are absolutely up for the challenge," she says.

