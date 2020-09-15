162114
IGA will require masks on shoppers next week in B.C.

Another grocery store chain has announced it will be requiring shoppers wear face masks to enter its stores. 

IGA stores of B.C. says the requirement will go into place on September 21.

“Since March when the Covid-19 Pandemic was declared, we have implemented many new protocols to help safeguard our staff, customers and community,” the company said in a statement.

“We have recently made it mandatory for our staff to wear a face covering while working. We would now like to take this additional step to protect our community by requiring our customers to wear a face covering while shopping in our stores.”

IGA says those with health conditions that prevent them from wearing face coverings will be exempt.

“We thank our amazing customers for your support and cooperation through these times. We'll all get through this together.”

It remains to be seen if the requirement will be enforced in any way. Both Loblaws and Walmart have already brought in mask "requirement" policies, but they are not enforced in any way.

