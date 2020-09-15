COVID-19 case reported at Delta Secondary School

Photo: Glacier Media

A COVID-19 case has been identified at Delta Secondary School.

The Delta School District confirmed the positive case in a letter sent out to parents late Monday afternoon.

“This letter is to provide notification that an individual who is a confirmed COVID-19 case attended Delta Secondary on Sept. 11. The impacted individual is self-isolating at home,” said Superintendent Doug Sheppard. “We are working with the local health authority to determine if there is any risk to other members of our school community or if any additional steps are required.”

Sheppard said the protocol in such circumstances includes:

Fraser Health Authority will initiate contact tracing

FHA will determine how the individual was infected and who they were in close contact with

The heath authority will determine if close contacts will be asked to self-isolate for 14 days

Only public health can determine who is a close contact.

Sheppard said the school district also provided a detailed letter from Fraser Health with more information, adding if you are contacted by FHA, to please follow their advice carefully.

“If you do not receive a phone call or letter from Fraser Health, your child should continue to attend school,” he said. “As a reminder, please continue daily health checks to monitor your child for COVID-19 symptoms. Students and staff may stay home if they have the mildest symptoms.”

Sheppard said for privacy reasons, the school district cannot give out any further details.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff remains our highest priority,” he said. “Please be reassured that our school will continue to implement the strict protocols we have in place so that children can continue to attend school as safely as possible. We have reminded students and staff throughout the district that if they have symptoms, please stay home and follow the guidelines from the BC Centre for Disease Control.”