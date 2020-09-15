More Vancouver flights added to BCCDC exposure list

Photo: YVR

The BC Centre for Disease Control is warning airline passengers they may have been exposed to COVID-19 on two recent Vancouver flights.

Sept. 9: Air Canada 122, Vancouver to Toronto (Rows 38 - 41)

Sept. 6: Air Canada 305, Montreal to Vancouver (Rows 38 - 42)

Any travellers returning to B.C. are encouraged to check the public health agency's website for updates about flights identified for risk of exposure. Those travelling from outside of Canada, meanwhile, must arrive prepared with a 14-day self-isolation plan.

The country's two largest airlines ended their onboard seat distancing policies on July 1, raising health concerns amid a pandemic that has devastated the travel industry.

On social media, a few people ask why airlines are permitted to ignore physical distancing protocol while other businesses must adhere to them; others simply say they won't travel with airlines that don't have distancing policies in place.

Currently, the Government of Canada states that you should avoid all travel outside of the country until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a global travel advisory, the government notes that "This advisory overrides other risk levels on this page, with the exception of any risk levels for countries or regions where we advise to avoid all travel."